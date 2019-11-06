Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Mockalis. View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 (559)-227-4048 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019. She was born on August 8th, 1935 in Washington, Iowa. Her family moved to Fresno, Ca and she attended Fowler Union High School. She attended Fresno City College and then started a long and successful career in law enforcement, first with the Fresno Sheriff's Department and then as the head of security at Gottschalks Department Store. She met the love of her life, Eugene "Pete" Mockalis and they were married on May 2nd, 1964. She was a devoted and loving wife to Pete until his passing after 42 years of marriage. She loved to travel with Pete to Pacific Grove, CA and Hawaii, as well as on several cruises. Marilyn and Pete both loved cats ("their kids") and cared for them with great affection as they enriched their lives and brought much joy. Marilyn was an avid reader. She also loved all kinds of sports, especially cheering her San Francisco Forty Niners. She enjoyed fine dining, style and fashion, kept a beautiful home and was always impeccably dressed. Marilyn was a proud U.S. patriot. She cared dearly for her country and was diligent to remain an informed citizen always reading and watching the news. She was a special person and will be greatly missed. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Helen Snyder, and her Sister, Pat Grosekemper. She is survived by her brother, Jim Snyder (Dyane), nieces, and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date. Marilyn went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019. She was born on August 8th, 1935 in Washington, Iowa. Her family moved to Fresno, Ca and she attended Fowler Union High School. She attended Fresno City College and then started a long and successful career in law enforcement, first with the Fresno Sheriff's Department and then as the head of security at Gottschalks Department Store. She met the love of her life, Eugene "Pete" Mockalis and they were married on May 2nd, 1964. She was a devoted and loving wife to Pete until his passing after 42 years of marriage. She loved to travel with Pete to Pacific Grove, CA and Hawaii, as well as on several cruises. Marilyn and Pete both loved cats ("their kids") and cared for them with great affection as they enriched their lives and brought much joy. Marilyn was an avid reader. She also loved all kinds of sports, especially cheering her San Francisco Forty Niners. She enjoyed fine dining, style and fashion, kept a beautiful home and was always impeccably dressed. Marilyn was a proud U.S. patriot. She cared dearly for her country and was diligent to remain an informed citizen always reading and watching the news. Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close