Marilyn went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019. She was born on August 8th, 1935 in Washington, Iowa. Her family moved to Fresno, Ca and she attended Fowler Union High School. She attended Fresno City College and then started a long and successful career in law enforcement, first with the Fresno Sheriff's Department and then as the head of security at Gottschalks Department Store. She met the love of her life, Eugene "Pete" Mockalis and they were married on May 2nd, 1964. She was a devoted and loving wife to Pete until his passing after 42 years of marriage. She loved to travel with Pete to Pacific Grove, CA and Hawaii, as well as on several cruises. Marilyn and Pete both loved cats ("their kids") and cared for them with great affection as they enriched their lives and brought much joy. Marilyn was an avid reader. She also loved all kinds of sports, especially cheering her San Francisco Forty Niners. She enjoyed fine dining, style and fashion, kept a beautiful home and was always impeccably dressed. Marilyn was a proud U.S. patriot. She cared dearly for her country and was diligent to remain an informed citizen always reading and watching the news. She was a special person and will be greatly missed. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Helen Snyder, and her Sister, Pat Grosekemper. She is survived by her brother, Jim Snyder (Dyane), nieces, and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 6, 2019