Marilyn Shouse
November 22, 2020
Fresno, California - On Sunday, Marilyn Shouse, cherished mother & G-ma to all, was praised into glory. She was the youngest of five & born in Sanger CA to John & Christine Schmidt. She graduated from Sanger High & married Donald Shouse. She was baptized in Jesus name, received the Holy Ghost, and was a faithful saint. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband and 1 daughter. She is survived by 5 children, 5 grandchildren, & 3 great-grandchildren. Donations may be sent to 3244 E Austin Way Fresno, CA. For more info, see yostandwebb.com