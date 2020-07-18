Marilyn went home to be with God on April 17, 2020. She passed peacefully in the care of the Hinds Hospice Home. Marilyn was a passionate and dedicated member of the cycling community, Parker's Foundation, Neighborhood Watch and many other organizations. In addition to her involvement in the community Marilyn was a loyal employee, a wonderful friend, a loving mother and a true warrior. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Jack Stebles and her father Ronold Stebles. She is survived by her daughter Piper Kelarjian and her son Joseph Kelarjian. She is also survived by her mother Charlene Stebles, her siblings Catherine Lamb, Denise Carreno, Michael Stebles, her best friend Marnie and her Baker Manock & Jensen "family". Due to COVID-19 restictions Marilyn's memorial service will be held at a later date. Please follow Marilyn Stebles on Facebook for service updates. Remembrances may be made to the Central Valley Cycling Charitable Association

