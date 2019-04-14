Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marilyn "Mimi" Waldhart of Madera, CA passed away on April 10, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born in Des Moines, IA to Dr. Durward Wire and Margaret (Potters) Wire on July 2, 1932. Mimi attended school from Kindergarten through High School in Corydon, IA. She found her purpose in life at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, IA majoring in Elementary Education with a minor in Physical Education. Mimi's first teaching job was as a Kindergarten teacher in Coon Rapids, IA where she taught for two years. She then moved to Tularosa, NM and taught First Grade, it was there that Mimi met the love of her life Glenn Waldhart. Glenn and Mimi were married in the United Methodist Church in Corydon, IA in 1956. In 1958 they were joined by daughter Nancy Ann while teaching in Alamogordo, NM. In 1959 they moved to Madera, CA to continue their careers in education. It was there that their son Michael Alan was born in 1960. Mimi taught for Madera Unified until retirement in 1992. After retirement she was active with the Madera Arts Council and the Madera United Methodist Church. It was there that she sang in the choir and did Arts and Crafts with the United Methodist Women. Glenn and Mimi also enjoyed numerous Elderhostel trips. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Glenn Waldhart and her son Michael Waldhart as well as her parents and sister Doris (Dee) White. Mimi is survived by daughter Nancy Ann Sherrod and her husband Kevin as well as grandsons Caleb Sherrod and Cade Sherrod, all of Madera. The family would like to offer a very special thank you to her friends and caregivers Gina, Venessa, Horty and Martha. Also thank you to Saint Agnes Hospice for their wonderful service. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Madera United Methodist Church. Remembrances may be made to the donor's preferred charity.

