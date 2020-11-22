Marina Kimura

February 24, 1938 - November 6, 2020

Fresno, California - Marina Kimura was born in Fresno, California to her parents Rosendo Aldama and Hope Gonzalez Aldama 82 years ago. She was one of nine children and and a twin. Marina is survived by her husband, Hidemi "Kim" Kimura, son Kenny Kimura and wife, June Kimura of Clovis; daughter, Karen Kimura and husband, Matt Arbios with their children Nathan Arbios and Sophia Arbios of Clovis; grandchildren Courtney Kimura and fiancé Raj Badhesha; Kimberly Lopez and husband Mickey Lopez and their children; granddaughter Katelyn Kimura. Marina was preceded in death by her oldest son, Steve Kimura.

Marina worked in the fields with her family until she married in 1957. During her life, she enjoyed travelling to places around the world. She loved to pick up authentic items from each country often needing to ship them home. Marina was an avid reader and loved listening to Spanish music, playing cards with her friends and doting on her grandchildren. She was also very artistic enjoying painting, sewing and quilting throughout her life.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful ladies at Clovis Quality Care: Owner - Pat Staggs, caretakers - Keri Roe Noel and Nancy Silva. Their exceptional care and compassion provided a loving environment for Marina the last 18 months. A thank you to Dr. Golden who was there for her the last 25+ years. Also, a special thank you to Sylvia Black who has been an integral part of the family's life and Marina's especially these past 2 ½ years taking her shopping, to her nail appointments with Lyn and to her luncheons with her Edison High classmates.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, the family plans to hold a Celebration of Life for Marina in the future





