Dr. Mario L.M. Baca, "Our Renaissance Man" is sadly missed by his loving wife, Barbara; his children and their spouses, Kimberly and Jason, Mario and Meghann, Marisol and Curtis, and Caroline and David and his five grandchildren Simon, Alexander, Amelie, Emma, and Annelyse. Mario was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He proudly served in the Navy during Vietnam. He received his PHD in Education from the University of New Mexico. Dr. Baca, Professor Emeritus, was a revered educator at CSU, Fresno for twenty-six years. "For small creatures such as we the vastness is bearable only through love." ~Carl Sagan The celebration of the life for Dr. Mario Baca will be at Toca Madera Winery on April 18th at 4pm.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 14, 2019