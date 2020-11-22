Mario Blanco

December 21, 1959 - November 5, 2020

Fresno, California - On Thursday, November 5, 2020, Mario Blanco, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away at the age of 60. Mario was born on December 21, 1959 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Salvador and Elizabeth Blanco. In 1964 Mario began one of the first chapters of his life when the family immigrated to the United States.

Mario graduated in 1978 from Roosevelt High School and was a member of the track and cross country teams. He often shared memories of his high school years.

On January 11, 1986, he married Judy Kerber. They have two daughters, Melissa and Marisela. Mario has two grandchildren who he cherished, Kelly and Jacqueline, then Baby Gianna will be arriving in February.

Mario worked at his family's bakery Blanco's Bakery for over 30 years, where he made many long time friends and fond memories.

He was an avid sports fan. He liked the Dodgers, Lakers, Indycar racing, but loved football the most and the New England Patriots were his favorite team. He would often go to breakfast and lunch with family and friends. His favorite food was sushi. He enjoyed traveling to sporting events and concerts. Some of his favorite bands were Greg Kihn, Boz Scaggs and The Motels. No matter where Mario went, he knew someone and always remembered their name and where he had met them. Mario enjoyed entertaining family and friends at his home and always kept in close contact with everyone.

He was a history buff; a trivia expert and loved his family pets. He was known for his kindness, his laughter, for his quick wit, and most of all, his generosity and compassionate spirit.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, of 34 years, his daughter Melissa Blanco, Marisela and Ross Allen, his two grandchildren, his two brothers and three sisters, many cousins, nephews and nieces.

The family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers.

We love you Mario, and you'll always be in our hearts.

A private viewing will be held for family. Graveside service November 23, 11:00 at Clovis Cemetery, 305 N. Villa Avenue. Due to Covid restrictions, space is very limited at the graveside service for family and close friends. Other visitors are welcome but will need to distance.





Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 22, 2020.