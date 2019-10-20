Mario Jr. was born to Mario and Pauline De Francesco on March 25 th 1938 in Gilroy, CA and went home to be with the Lord on October 14 th , 2019. Mario grew up in Gilroy and at an early age developed a love for farming. He married Carolyn Filice on December 4 th 1960 and they had one daughter - Michelle and four sons - Frank, Mario III, Michael, and Christopher. In 1972 Mario moved his family to Firebaugh, CA were he continued his career in farming and, along with his father and brother, started a food processing business. Under his leadership the food processing business grew to become one of the premier companies in the dehydrated onion and garlic industry, which sold its products throughout the world. While Mario was passionate about business, what he most enjoyed was a house full of family, friends and good food. He loved to cook and displayed a complete sense of contentment when his home was full of people enjoying his food. Mario was actively involved in the community and touched the lives of many people. He is loved and will be greatly missed by family, friends, and business associates. While his family grieves his loss, we take comfort in knowing that he is in the lo ving arms of his precious Lord and Savior. Mario leaves behind his wife, Carolyn, daughter Michelle Cardella and her husband Chris, sons Frank and his wife Sandi, Mario III and his wife Vicki, Michael, Christopher and his wife Linda, grandchildren Diana Reis and her husband Conlin, Steven Cardella, Jenna Cardella, Brian De Francesco and his wife Sasha, Frank De Francesco Jr., Francesca Panelli and her husband Greg, Giavanna Sorenson and her husband Nolan, Domenic De Francesco, Kiara McBee and her husband Wyatt, Christopher De Francesco Jr., and Matthew De Francesco. He also leaves behind 6 great grandchildren - Jaden, Jaxon, and Jonah De Francesco, Elaina and Cassidy Reis, and Vincenzo Panelli. A Celebration of Life for Mario will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Northpointe Community Church of Fresno, 4625 W. Palo Alto Avenue, Fresno, California 93722 (South of Herndon Avenue, east of Milburn Avenue). Remembrances may be made in his name to Gleanings For The Hungry, 43029 Road 104, Dinuba, California 93618. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814