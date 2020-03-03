Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jay Chapel Funeral Directors 1121 Roberts Avenue Madera , CA 93637 (559)-674-8814 Send Flowers Obituary

Mario Montagna, age 86, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Madera, CA. He was a Lifelong resident of Madera and graduated from Madera Union High School Class of 1951, soon after joining the US Navy where he served during the Korean Conflict. Mario has a career that spanned 35 years in the Lumber Industry starting with Madera Lumber then Boise Cascade, Willard Lumber and retired from BMC West in 1997. He also farmed grapes and was a member of St. Joachim Catholic Church where he led Adorations on Mondays. Mario was quite the celebrity about town, as he made numerous T.V. Commercials (actually having a Hollywood Agent) for Chukchansi Casino, Clean Air, Food for Less and finally, his Measure C Speedo commercial giving his best Johnny Weissmuller impression. He enjoyed Traveling, Gambling, Yardwork and spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanette in 2018, his Parents, Sister Yolanda and Brother Louis. Mario is survived by his children: Gina Near and her husband Kerry, Susan Noel and her husband Mark and Phillip Montagna. Beloved grandfather of Brooke, Kristyn, Ariana, John and Alex and the great grandfather of Gio and Louis. He is also survived by his sisterin-law Kathleen Montagna and brotherin -law Louis Pentorali and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The Family express their appreciation to Madera Community Hospital, Optimal Hospice and personal caregivers for the kindness shown to Mario. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Jay Chapel from 2 PM to 7 PM with a Vigil Service following at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Madera with interment following at Calvary Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to St. Joachim's Church Building Fund. www.jaychapel.com

Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 3, 2020

