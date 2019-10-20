Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Tocchio. View Sign Service Information Holy Spirit Catholic Church 355 E Champlain Dr Fresno, CA 93730 Service 10:00 AM Holy Spirit Church Send Flowers Obituary

Marion Tocchio passed away on Sunday September 22, 2019 at the age of 94 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She lived a beautiful life she is now at peace, and forever in our hearts. Mom was born in Quincy, Massachusetts on August 12, 1925 to her loving parents Joseph and Grace Cipriano. Her "baby brother" passed away the day after her, and since she was always protecting those she loved, everyone knew she picked him up on the way to Heaven so he wouldn't have to make the journey alone. Our mom married our dad, Octavio "Otto" Tocchio on July 4, 1956. They always laughed saying they got married with a bang! They had two daughters, Tama and Maria. They moved to Fresno in 1960. Mom grew up in a large family, but in Fresno she had no one. So, she quickly made Fresno home by filling our lives with our many dear friends that made up our extended family. She was very active with many different organizations, some of these were: Faculty Wives (CSUF), Symphony League, Infant of Progue, Los Ninos, St. Agnes Guild and the list goes on. She worked in retail at Rhodes, Liberty House and Rodders in sales and management. She also helped with promotions, fashion shows, and many other activities. Mom was very spiritual, getting the nick name "Mother Marion" because we all felt she had a direct line to God while praying. She loved the Holy Spirit community where she made lifelong friends. Our mother loved to travel; she could pack two weeks of clothes in a carry on! On one occasion, she broke her foot a few weeks before a trip to Europe but that wasn't going to stop her, she bought sturdy boots and explored as planned. Needless to say, her favorite saying was, "And this too shall pass!" She loved a good book, pasta (she made the best sauce), her glass of chardonnay, taking long walks, a good game of Bridge with friends, and sunsets. It was not unusual for her to call and tell you to go outside and look at the sunset describing the colors. She is proceeded in death by her parents, and our dad. She leaves behind her daughters, Maria Tocchio, Tama Gilbert and her husband John Baker, her grandsons Nathan Gilbert and his wife Arynne, Spencer Meindersee and his wife Destine Vega, Morgan Meindersee and his girlfriend Irma DeJesus. Her great grandsons, Maximus Meindersee, James and Sullivan Gilbert, and many nieces and nephews and our extended family. We would like to thank all the people at Hines Hospice for their love and support for our mom and our family. Your patience and kindness, when our world was falling apart, meant a lot to us. Services will be held on November 2, 2019 at Holy Spirit Church at 10:00 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Nancy Hines Hospice or Fresno State University Women's Association Scholarship Fund. 