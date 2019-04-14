Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marjorie Ann Schwangler was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on February 19, 1928. She passed away in her home in Fresno on March 31, 2019 at the age of 91. Marjorie was a stay-at-home mom raising her three girls until the age of 50 when she became employed by the Fresno County Office of Education. Marjorie was the Supervisor of the Credential Dept., a position that she loved for 24 years. She worked with all superintendents and teachers throughout Fresno County. Everyone who worked with her knew she had the interests of the teachers at heart and loved her. She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law--JoAnn and Bill Becker, Mary and Ed Trejo, and Janet and Dave Gage; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. On this date, an angel, our mother and friend, left this earth and went home. She is loved and missed. A memorial service will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens, a gravesite service, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 14, 2019

