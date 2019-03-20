Marjorie is survived by her son, Michael Burnette (Kerry); daughter, Sharon Forney (Rodney); and grandchildren, Christopher Roddy, Timothy Roddy, and Theodore Roddy. It was Marjorie's wish to have no services, but she, instead, requested that people donate to the Macular Degeneration Association in her name. Marjorie was loved by all and will be greatly missed. She was the best mom and the best grandma ever.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Burnette.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 20, 2019