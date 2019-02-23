Marjorie Thoman, of Fresno, passed away on February 14, 2019 at the age of 91. She was a school teacher for Bakersfield City School District for 25 years. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Memorial United Methodist Church, Clovis on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home, 1525 East Saginaw Way, Fresno, California (559)227-4048
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 23, 2019