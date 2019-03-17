Marjorie Louie Lee 89, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Fresno, California on March 1, 1930 to Kee and Effie Louie. She preceded by her son Michael Lee. She survived by her husband Raymond Y. Lee; son Jerry Lee and daughters Lori Shibata and Dona Hyun. Marjorie has eight grandchildren; brothers; Leonard Louie, Sherman Louie sisters; Mayme Gong, Sandra Gin and Elaine Joke. Private Service.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 17, 2019