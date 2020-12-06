Mark Anthony Mora

December 12, 1957 - November 24, 2020

Fresno, California - Mark Anthony Mora beloved son, brother and father, left his earthly home on Nov 24, 2020. As a boy, he was an outgoing and affectionate and loved to entertain people! About 8 yrs old, we realized what an engineering mind he had when he took his red minibike and modified it into a mini racer! He was brilliant!

Mark attended Hoover High School and during his Junior Summer of '75, he and friend, John Brisky went to Marine Bootcamp at Camp Pendleton. They returned to attend their Senior year at Hoover as Marines. After graduation, Mark went Regular Marines and stationed in Okinawa Japan. He returned home to become a computer whiz at IBM in the Bay Area. After working for IBM, Mark returned to Fresno and opened Clovis Commercial Services, an Air conditioning firm that was quite successful. Mark's vast knowledge of Construction, HVAC and electricity made him an invaluable source of information he'd gladly share with others..

In his later years, Mark suffered many physical traumas and was no longer able to do the work he previously loved doing. He was confined to a wheelchair but that didn't stop him from being generous, bbqing, remembering the birthdays of his neighbors or watching westerns on his TV! It's hard to believe he's gone. We didn't get to love him long enough.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store