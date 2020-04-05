Mark Chan Yep, 67, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 22, 2020. He was a life long businessman and co-owner of Valley Food Super Center. Mark married Debra Chu in 1981 and together they raised two loving children, Scott and Kristen. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister. He is survived by two brothers and three sisters; as well as several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. See stephens andbean.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mark Yep Memorial Fund at West America Bank in Kerman, CA will be appreciated.