Mark Paul Fimbres passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on January 21st. Mark was born on August 29, 1963 in Fresno to the late Raymond John Fimbres, Jr. and Linnea Angela Fimbres (née Elizalde). A lifelong Fresno resident, he was a graduate of Bullard High School's Class of 1981. He then attended Fresno State University before joining his parents' firm, Fimbres Adjusters, where he worked as a private investigator between 1986 and 2000. He started Fimbres Investigations with Jane Fimbres in April 2000, running his own business for two decades. Gregarious by nature, Mark was always quick with a joke and known for his outgoing personality. He cared deeply about his friends and family and he was a beloved father, brother, son, grandfather, and friend. His favorite hobbies were skiing, running, for skiing, running, cycling, golfing, and cooking. Many friends recall seeing him on his daily runs down Van Ness Extension. He is survived by his son, Raymond John Fimbres III and daughter Margaux Murali, son-in-law Vijay Murali and grandson Ravi Murali, brother Scott Fimbres, sister-in-law Koko Fimbres and nephew Michael Hicks, sister Rae Ann Boyett and brother-in-law David Boyett, nephew Phillip Boyett and niece Bryn Boyett. He is also survived by his uncles Richard Fimbres and Victor Fimbres, and aunt and uncle Mona and Marion Elliott. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust https://www.riverparkway org/. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 2, 2020

