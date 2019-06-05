Mark Anthony Guardado, 58 of Fresno, California died from complications of diabetes the morning of Friday, May 24, 2019. Mark was born February 25, 1961 to Anthony and Judith (Bryant) Guardado in Coalinga, California. He enlisted in the United States Air Force at age 18 and served as a photographer, military police officer and firefighter in the California Air National Guard. After working as a correctional officer, Mark became a Sheriff's Deputy with Fresno County. Later, served as a Public Safety Officer at the Fresno Yosemite Airport. When aninjury ended his ability to safely serve as a fireman, Mark became a Fire Prevention Inspector with the Fresno Fire Department. Mark had a keen mind and sharp sense of humor. He could be counted on for a smart remark and a helping hand in any situation. Mark was a great cook and was justly famous for his over 40 flavors of fudge. He was a long-time member of the SCA, a medieval recreation group and enjoyed armored combat and throwing knives, spears and axes. Mark is survived by his son, Tyler James Guardado, wife, Michelle Guardado, sisters Jenni Bonsignore and Joani Medcalf, and companion Margaret Smith. Mark's family and friends are welcomed to a visitation will be held at Tinkler Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Catholic Mass at the Shrine of St. Therese on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Mark, your love and companionship will be sorely missed by all.
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 5, 2019