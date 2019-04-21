Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Our dearly loved Mark Richard ("Rick") Payne left us unexpectedly and went to his heavenly home on February 28, 2019 following a brief illness and heart attack. Rick loved Jesus, his family, friends, and all people he encountered. He was a true servant and very passionate about helping others while showing the love of Christ. You might say that Rick's mission in life was helping others. Rick was exceptionally gifted and talented in so many areas and was intentional in using these gifts to help those in need. Countless people from all walks of life have been forever touched and blessed by this man. Rick left his mark on this world and he will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. Rick graduated from Sierra High School in 1978. While he only spent a few years in the foothills, his love and appreciation for the mountains was always close to his heart. Rick retired from Fresno County Public Works in 2017, after 28 years. He loved his job and the people he worked with. Rick was an active member at NorthPointe Community Church and was involved in many groups and ministries over the past 20 years. NorthPointe was his home away from home, where he was well known and dearly loved. Rick was preceded in death by his Mother, Anita Louise Payne and sister, Renay Hansen. Rick leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend, Maria, three sons who were the light of his life, Thomas and his wife Anne, Joey and his wife Sarah, and Brandon, and his wife Bernice. Also leaving behind to carry on his legacy and whom he was so proud of, are his grandchildren, Maximus, Blake, Mason and Divya Grace. He also leaves behind his father, Thomas Payne and two sisters, Lindy Payne, Melody Greer, and husband, Allen. In-laws, David and Sandra Foreman, brother in-laws and wives, Dino Foreman (Silvia) and Derek Foreman (Kendell), and many nieces and nephews who will all miss their Uncle Rick. A special heartfelt "thank-you" goes out to all the family, friends and NorthPointe Church who have poured out their love, support and prayers during this time of great loss. A Memorial Service to celebrate Rick's life will be held at NorthPointe Community Church in Fresno at 4625 W. Palo Alto Ave, Fresno, CA 93722 on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:30 am. The family requests that remembrances be made to Rick's favorite charity, Angels of Grace Foster Care Agency. Donations: Angels of Grace Foster Care Agency 1095 N. Van Ness Avenue Fresno, CA 93728 Our dearly loved Mark Richard ("Rick") Payne left us unexpectedly and went to his heavenly home on February 28, 2019 following a brief illness and heart attack. Rick loved Jesus, his family, friends, and all people he encountered. He was a true servant and very passionate about helping others while showing the love of Christ. You might say that Rick's mission in life was helping others. Rick was exceptionally gifted and talented in so many areas and was intentional in using these gifts to help those in need. Countless people from all walks of life have been forever touched and blessed by this man. Rick left his mark on this world and he will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. Rick graduated from Sierra High School in 1978. While he only spent a few years in the foothills, his love and appreciation for the mountains was always close to his heart. Rick retired from Fresno County Public Works in 2017, after 28 years. He loved his job and the people he worked with. Rick was an active member at NorthPointe Community Church and was involved in many groups and ministries over the past 20 years. NorthPointe was his home away from home, where he was well known and dearly loved. Rick was preceded in death by his Mother, Anita Louise Payne and sister, Renay Hansen. Rick leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend, Maria, three sons who were the light of his life, Thomas and his wife Anne, Joey and his wife Sarah, and Brandon, and his wife Bernice. Also leaving behind to carry on his legacy and whom he was so proud of, are his grandchildren, Maximus, Blake, Mason and Divya Grace. He also leaves behind his father, Thomas Payne and two sisters, Lindy Payne, Melody Greer, and husband, Allen. In-laws, David and Sandra Foreman, brother in-laws and wives, Dino Foreman (Silvia) and Derek Foreman (Kendell), and many nieces and nephews who will all miss their Uncle Rick. A special heartfelt "thank-you" goes out to all the family, friends and NorthPointe Church who have poured out their love, support and prayers during this time of great loss. A Memorial Service to celebrate Rick's life will be held at NorthPointe Community Church in Fresno at 4625 W. Palo Alto Ave, Fresno, CA 93722 on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:30 am. The family requests that remembrances be made to Rick's favorite charity, Angels of Grace Foster Care Agency. Donations: Angels of Grace Foster Care Agency 1095 N. Van Ness Avenue Fresno, CA 93728 Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close