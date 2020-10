Mark Stephen Pearson

October 31, 1959 - July 30, 2020

Fresno, California - Marko was silly & sweet, spirited & feisty. If you knew him, you loved him. He worked hard and loved the outdoors. Missing him; sister Bobbie; cousins Renee, Eddie, Dina, and many more; bestfriend and roommate Manual, and so many friends. Greeting him in heaven, mom Deanna & Dad Ron, several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. As Marko would say, "Love love." @withlovemarkpearson





