Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Lenhof. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marlene Lenhof, 84, was sent to Heaven to be reunited with the love of her life Mathias (Matt) on March 20, 2020. Marlene was a caring Wife, Mother, and Grandmother who was loved by many and will be missed by all of the people she had in her life. Marlene and Matt built a beautiful life together in Fresno, CA and were blessed with four sons, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. In the early years of their marriage and up until retirement, they owned two businesses: Lenhof and Son Masonry as well as Lenhof's Bookkeeping & Tax Service where they provided services to their local community and Central Valley. After retirement, Marlene and Matt enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Marlene was preceded in death by her father Ernest Randolph, mother Emma Cooper, stepfather Eldon Cooper, sons Mathias Dennis Lenhof and Michael Lenhof, and grandson Joshua Lenhof I. Marlene is survived by her sons Douglas and wife Carol, Karl and his soulmate Tammy, her grandchildren Kelly and fiancéé Robert, Ashley, Shianne and husband Jeff, Kristyn, Jacob and wife Angelina, Kyle and wife Chelsea, Zachery and wife Zoe, siblings Jimmy and Patty Cooper, and great grandchildren, Ava, Joshua, Emma, and Hudson. Graveside services will be held on Friday April 3, 2020 at 11 O'clock AM at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Fresno, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hinds Hospice at the request of the family Marlene Lenhof, 84, was sent to Heaven to be reunited with the love of her life Mathias (Matt) on March 20, 2020. Marlene was a caring Wife, Mother, and Grandmother who was loved by many and will be missed by all of the people she had in her life. Marlene and Matt built a beautiful life together in Fresno, CA and were blessed with four sons, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. In the early years of their marriage and up until retirement, they owned two businesses: Lenhof and Son Masonry as well as Lenhof's Bookkeeping & Tax Service where they provided services to their local community and Central Valley. After retirement, Marlene and Matt enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Marlene was preceded in death by her father Ernest Randolph, mother Emma Cooper, stepfather Eldon Cooper, sons Mathias Dennis Lenhof and Michael Lenhof, and grandson Joshua Lenhof I. Marlene is survived by her sons Douglas and wife Carol, Karl and his soulmate Tammy, her grandchildren Kelly and fiancéé Robert, Ashley, Shianne and husband Jeff, Kristyn, Jacob and wife Angelina, Kyle and wife Chelsea, Zachery and wife Zoe, siblings Jimmy and Patty Cooper, and great grandchildren, Ava, Joshua, Emma, and Hudson. Graveside services will be held on Friday April 3, 2020 at 11 O'clock AM at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Fresno, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hinds Hospice at the request of the family Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close