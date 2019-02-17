Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marlene Martin passed on February 7, 2019. She was born March 7, 1934 in Selma, CA. No family has ever been blessed with a more caring and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Grandma Great's passing will be profoundly felt by all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren but we are all so grateful that she is now at peace. She has left us with a lifetime of cherished memories and she taught us all how to live a life filled with love, purpose and devotion. There will be no public service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to your chosen charity. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 17, 2019

