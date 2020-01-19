Marsha Guyette Hammon was born in Fresno to Lois Bigger Guyette and Francis Guyette. She took years of dance and piano as a young woman, loved to act in, direct, and produce theatre pieces, and excelled in school. In 1966 she represented McLane High School in the Junior Miss Pageant, where she won the Fresno title, the San Joaquin Valley title and placed third at the state competition. During college at CSU Fresno, Marsha started a private school called The Ananda School and was also involved in the formation of Roger Rocka's Dinner Theatre. Her lifelong love of education led to her homeschooling many of her children before becoming a devoted independent study teacher at Mountain View School in Reedley, CA. Marsha was a deeply spiritual person who shared her love of God, the Earth and its children with everyone she met. She is survived by her seven children, Allison, Austin, Charity, Justus, Merci, Francis, and Joy, as well as four grandchildren, Zachary Angelillo, Francesca Frost Trahan, Ari Frost Trahan, and Rylie Garner. A public celebration of Marsha's life will take place at 2pm on February 16th in the Fellowship Hall at First Mennonite in Reedley. Please wear white or purple if possible. Gifts can be made to Children International (children.org) in Marsha's honor.