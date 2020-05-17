Marsha Jo Wiswall, age 84 of Bakersfield, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Marsha is preceded in death by her husband, William T. Wiswall, her parents, Clyde and Lena (Lemucchi) Barbeau, and her brother, Clyde 'Cookie' Barbeau. Marsha was born at Bakersfield's Mercy Hospital on January 29, 1936, and loved being a part of her large, Italian Catholic family. She graduated from St. Joseph's Elementary and Garces High School, which she loved and supported her whole life. These schools are where she made her legendary, life-long friendships with Nancy, Sancy, Leah Ray, Bobbi and Gaye. Marsha graduated in 1955 from the University of California at Berkeley where she was an active member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She went on to teach Geometry at Galileo High School in San Francisco until meeting the love of her life, the late William T. Wiswall. She was so sad to leave city life for the small town of Corcoran, but again she created life-long friendships and gave birth to her first-born daughter, Mary Lee Wiswall. After a few years, Bill and Marsha moved to Fresno and had their second daughter, Megan (Wiswall) Esrey. While raising her daughters, Marsha generously volunteered her time and talents with several organizations including the Jr. League and the Fresno Art Center. She also enjoyed the ladies tennis league at Fig Garden Swim & Racquet Club. Inspired by her brother, the late Clyde 'Cookie' Barbeau, Marsha entered the world of residential real estate. She quickly became a top-producing agent, who was easy to spot racing around town in her 'Ms Wis' Mercedes. Always a teacher at heart, and a true lover of games, Marsha enjoyed teaching Fresno women how to play Bridge. Once her daughters were off at college, Marsha decided to return to her teaching career and earned her Masters of Art in Education at California State University, Fresno. Never being one to take the easy road, Marsha specialized in ESL. She spent the next few years working with Fresno's underserved Hmong children until she decided it was time to return home to her Bakersfield roots. At her best, Marsha was known to be the life of the party. She and Bill enjoyed living on the Kern City golf course and loved entertaining family and friends at Stockdale Country Club. She loved spending summers in Santa Cruz, California. Countless days were enjoyed on Main Beach with her extended Lemucchi family and friends. Marsha loved children and none more than her own grandchildren, Madison and Caroline Esrey of Ross California. Marsha is also survived by her two daughters, Mary Lee Wiswall and Megan Wiswall Esrey; her son-in-law, John Esrey; her niece and nephew, Brandice (Barbeau) Moran and Brad Lee Barbeau, who she truly loved as if they were her own children; her first cousins, Tim Lemucchi, Antonia (Lemucchi) Valpredo, Lani Ray and Patty Young; as well as her sister-in-law Lynne (Clerou) Wiswall and family. She sends special thanks to Bruce and Molly (Wiswall) Busacca for always welcoming her into their home. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Marsha's life will be held at a future date.

