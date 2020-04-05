Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin David Deaton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday, February 23rd, Martin David Deaton came home, lay down on his couch to sleep and woke up in Glory. If you knew Marty, you loved Marty and if you never met Marty, you really missed something. He was a 6 foot, 4 inch, blond haired, blue eyed force of nature. There was no other like him; no other. A singular event. A big man with big hands and a bigger heart; he loved and took care of his family, his friends and his Harley. When talking with people about Marty, the words "He was my best friend" are heard often. If Marty had anything to do with what you were doing, it was more fun. His annual pilgrimages to Sturgis, working on his truck, Sunday rides with his buddies, family gatherings, or just hanging out with friends at his house made lifelong memories for all involved. In Vegas he became a cowboy; at Sturgis an outlaw. He was Santa on a Harley at Christmas and a big ol' long-toothed werewolf come Halloween. Marty was owner-operator of American Crane Service of Clovis. Every year in December he used his rig with the big boom to hold aloft a lighted Christmas tree that could be seen for miles. Over the years, Marty got a lot of comments about these high-up trees. Sometimes people would stop at his house on Gettysburg to tell him how much they appreciated this homemade Christmastime tradition and that every year they looked for his bright Christmas tree in the December night skies. Marty was a fixer of things. If you had a broken axle or a broken heart, somehow, eventually, you always ended up at Marty's. You knew he would fix it or make it better. Marty leaves behind many family members, a multitude of friends and his beloved canine companion "Mooska," a big furry hunk of love who spent the days after Marty's passing looking here and there in the back field trying to find his best friend. Survivors include the pride and joy of his life -- his son Tom of Shelton, WA, daughter-in-law Laura, beloved grandchildren Tristan and Cecily, sisters Rebecca Atkins and Susan Serbus of Phoenix, AZ, brothers Flay Kenneth of Clovis and James Ray of Berkeley, CA, sisters-in-law Linda Deaton of Clovis, Lynn Mae of Berkeley and his special friend and soulmate for the past five years, Linda Kelley of Clovis. His many nieces and nephews loved their Uncle Marty and will miss him dearly as will his best friend, Sam, who was like a brother to Marty. Marty was predeceased by his sister Betty Papagni of Fresno and his cherished parents, Flay Deaton and Mary (Martin) Deaton. "Oh Captain! My Captain! our fearful trip is done, The ship has weather'd every rack, the prize we sought is won." A celebration of Marty's life and love is being planned for a later date after things settle down and his ashes will be spread near a favorite campsite in the High Sierras. 