Martin H. Krikorian
1929 - 2020
July 8, 1929 - November 29, 2020
Fresno, California - On Nov 28, 2020, Martin H. Krikorian, went to be with his Lord and Savior.
Martin was born on the family farm in Fresno on July 8, 1929, to Hagop and Aghavnie Krikorian. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Oscar Krikorian, and Madelyn Markarian.
Martin received his Bachelor's and Master's degree from Fresno State in Industrial Technology. He taught industrial arts in Fresno for over 40 years, ending his career as a Master Teacher. He was ahead of his time educating teachers using computers for architectural drawing and design, and also being awarded Outstanding Industrial Arts Teacher, Fresno Unified.
In 1952 he married Christine Orphan, of Fowler, having two sons and a daughter.
Martin had a generous and caring spirit, and was a leader in his work, church and community. He went out of his way to create learning experiences for his students, and they loved and respected him. Martin had a passion for fixing and was a meticulous craftsman. He was a collector and had an eye for buying the unusual. He had an antique business and sold at flea markets with his family and friends for many years. He loved attending yard sales with his dog, Mei Mei and his friend Mel Mazman. Martin loved the negotiation of buying and selling, always having a smile and a twinkle in his eye.
Even though Martin left the farm, he was a continual farmer. He and his wife would always share their harvests with others.
Martin held many positions in the Knights of Vartan Lodge, sat on and lead many committees at church and also taught Sunday School.
Martin and Chris loved to travel, making their way to many countries, loved their cabin at Bass Lake and the last few years enjoying the central coast.
Martin is survived by his wife of 68 years, Christine; son, Marty and his wife, Susan; daughter, Carrie Zulewski and her husband, Stan; son, James and his wife, Susan; grandchildren, David Krikorian, Alli Davis and husband, Nick, Katie Zulewski, Gabriel Krikorian; great-grandchildren, Dean and Demi Davis. He is also survived by nephews, Scott and Allen Markarian; nieces, Debbie Summers and Cheryl Scolori and their families and many cousins and wonderful friends.
There will be a private graveside service, with a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church, 3673 N. First Street Fresno, CA 93726.


Published in Fresno Bee on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Chapel
