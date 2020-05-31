Marty passed away on Tuesday, May 26, after a bout with cancer. He was predeceased by his father Martin Iturbe and mother Elvira (Uhalde) Iturbe. He leaves behind his wife Reine (Ernest) and children Marty, Simone, and Steven, and brothers Rene and Raymond. He was an avid sports fan, especially, the Giants, 49ers and Warriors. He spent some time as a professional baseball umpire and well known as the bartender at the Limelite restaurant. He had a great sense of humor and will be missed. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave. Ste. 101, Fresno, CA 93711 @lovehinds.org., American Cancer Society, 2222 W Shaw Ave #201, Fresno, CA 93711, or donor's favorite charity. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814
Published in Fresno Bee on May 31, 2020.