MARTIN ITURBE
Marty passed away on Tuesday, May 26, after a bout with cancer. He was predeceased by his father Martin Iturbe and mother Elvira (Uhalde) Iturbe. He leaves behind his wife Reine (Ernest) and children Marty, Simone, and Steven, and brothers Rene and Raymond. He was an avid sports fan, especially, the Giants, 49ers and Warriors. He spent some time as a professional baseball umpire and well known as the bartender at the Limelite restaurant. He had a great sense of humor and will be missed. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave. Ste. 101, Fresno, CA 93711 @lovehinds.org., American Cancer Society, 2222 W Shaw Ave #201, Fresno, CA 93711, or donor's favorite charity. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814

Published in Fresno Bee on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jay Chapel Funeral Directors
1121 Roberts Avenue
Madera, CA 93637
(559) 674-8814
May 29, 2020
Sorry for the loss of your husband Marty. May he Rest In Peace.
Love, Elizabeth McTeer (Uhalde/Cousin) and Family
Family
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jay Chapel Funeral Directors
