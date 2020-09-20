Martin Peter Avakian of Fresno, California passed away on September 10, 2020 at the age of 80. If you asked a hundred people who Pete was you would get a hundred different responses. Dad was a mechanic, a flirt, but most of all he was a loving father, papa, brother, and friend to many. Pete loved being active, so it was no surprise that if he was not home, you would probably find him on the golf course playing golf with his brother Tom or any one of his many friends. Every story involving Pete would have you laughing till you were in tears. Pete was born on July 27, 1940 in Fresno California to Martin and Lillian Avakian, the second oldest of four children. Peter helped out at his father's auto shop and gas station where his love of working on cars began. Pete graduated from Roosevelt High School and was a SGT in the Marine reserve prior to Vietnam War. Pete was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Robert Donny. He is survived by his sons Rex and wife Erin, Chad, Michael, Joseph and wife Janine, David, and his daughter, Shashana Hazi. Peter is also survived by his brother Tom and wife Marilyn, his sister June Donny, and his sister Joanie and husband Larry Bedrosian. Pete had 15 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and dozens of friends. The family will be having a private gathering to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Peters name to Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 2226 Ventura Ave, Fresno, California 93721.

