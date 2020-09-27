1/1
Marvin G. Baker
Dad was born into a family of five boys. At 20 he met his beautiful, beloved and devoted wife of 74 years, Eloise. Together they had three children: Kathy, Margie (Wetter) and Jim. Marvin co-founded and operated two family grocery stores and later Valley Friction. In their leisure time Mom and Dad enjoyed family, friends, golf, bowling, cards, the coast, cruises and good food. When Mom passed Dec. 19, 2018, it was Dad's wish to be reunited with her, as they were constant companions throughout their life's adventure. On Sept. 18 he received his wish, as he passed peacefully in his sleep after a long, fulfilled life of love and good health. His loss is felt by those of us he left behind, including his children and Jim's wife Anna; grandchildren James, Kalan and Daniel; and great-grandchildren Kelly, Jackson and Makenzie. We miss you. Love you more.

Published in Fresno Bee on Sep. 27, 2020.
