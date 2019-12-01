Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 (559)-227-4048 Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin Meyers was born on July 21, 1934, and passed away on November 19, 2019. Marvin grew up in Los Angeles, California and was in the Scouting program as a Cub Scout, Boy Scout, and Explorer before achieving the Rank of an Eagle Scout. His dedication to the scouts was a lifetime commitment. He was a generous supporter of the Boy and Girl Scouts as well as the Meyers Water Bank and Wildlife Project and Scout Island, which are visited by over 1,000 children every year. Marvin attended Fresno State University, graduating with a degree in Animal Science. He joined the U.S. Army and due to his degree in animal science, was drafted by the Walter Reed Medical Center to work with the live chimps in the Space Program. Later he was transferred to Nevada to test the effects of radiation. After the Army, he worked for the Wilbur Ellis Fertilizer Co. where he met his good friend Phil Larson. Marvin went on from there, creating his own Ag Chemical Business, Meyers Ag Chem. In 1970, he met Tish on a blind date, and after a whirlwind romance, they married in 1971. They have three children, Greg, Brooke and Cheryl. His two passions in life were his family and agriculture. Marvin's community and charitable involvement were extensive. He loved and valued his community and the people of the Central Valley. He was always generous with his time, talent, and financial support. As an active member of the community, he was a Mason, and he loved Fresno State. He donated the Meyers Family Sports Medicine Center at Fresno State. He also started the Agricultural Livestock Judging Team at Fresno State. He was also proud of his participation in the Valley Children's Survivorship Program. Marvin had the honor of winning many awards over his lifetime. He was the Chamber of Commerce Agriculturist of the year in 2010, and he won the Top Dog Fresno State Alumni Award in 2012. He served as President of the San Luis Water District and was appointed by Governor Schwarzenegger to serve on the Governor's Agriculture Advisory Commission. While serving on the board of the San Luis Water District, where his ranch is located, Marvin realized that he needed to take control of his own destiny, and he created the first private water bank. The water bank Marvin created is also an educational program for children of all ages to come and learn about the importance of water and wildlife to the Central Valley. All of this was privately funded. Marvin lived his life with enthusiasm and gave 100% to everything he did. His legacy was leaving the world a better place. He will be greatly missed by everyone that had the pleasure to know him. Marvin is survived by his wife, Tish Meyers, his children, Greg Meyers, Brooke Hamilton and her husband Brooke, Cheryl Reinhardt and her husband Gary, grandchildren, Trevor Meyers, Sierra Meyers, Mikenzi Meyers, Ryan Hamilton, Grant Hamilton, and Jessica Rubin, his sister, Linda Clayton and her husband Jeff and their three children. A private family service was held. Remembrances in Marvin's name may be made to the Valley Children's Survivor Program, the Valley Animal Center, or the Assistance League of Fresno. Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 1, 2019

