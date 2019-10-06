Marvin "Marty" Reitz, loving husband, father, brother and uncle passed away on September 29, 2019 at 55 years old. Marty was born March 8, 1964 in Fresno, CA and has lived in the Caruthers area for more than 30 years. He grew up on his family's farm in Easton, attended Houghton Kearney Elementary and graduated from Washington Union High School in 1982. Marty was active in FFA. Marty had a passion for life and gave 110% to everything he did. Marty began farming early in life and became one of the best farmers around. Marty caught racing fever in the early 1980's that was never cured. Marty and Tiffanie founded Reitz Almond Harvesting in 2005 and grew it into a very successful business with their son by their side. He loved to fish with his kids, but hated that Kaitlyn always out fished him. Marty meant so much to so many people words cannot describe how much he will be missed. Marty is survived by his wife of 31 years, Tiffanie; his son Kyle and his daughter Kaitlyn; his parents Eugene and Evelyn Reitz, siblings Steven Reitz, Stephanie Robinson, Sandra Mikaelian; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Graveside services will be held at Washington Colony Cemetery on Tuesday, October 8 at 11.am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Team Reitz, www.lightthenight.org. Page Funeral Chapel 2014 Arrants, Selma 896-1240
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 6, 2019