Marvin Dennis Stollar October 3, 1923 - March 15, 2019

In the fall of 1944, while at home on leave, he met Patricia Miller through his sister, Dorothy. They married on December 29, 1945 and moved to San Francisco while waiting for separation from the Navy in March of 1946. After a few short-term jobs, he joined PG&E as a truck driver in 1949. He left PG&E a few years later and joined the City of Fresno. While working at the various jobs, he was also working with his father on his grape vineyards. He left City of Fresno and took over the vineyards in the mid-1950s. He was a lifelong Sun-Maid grower, as was his father, on family property dating back to 1917. In the mid-1980s he renewed his Christian faith. He was a member of the Easton Presbyterian Church, and later the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Easton. He regularly attended the Thursday morning men's bible study group until moving, in December 2016, to San Joaquin Gardens Retirement Community in Fresno. His faith endured until his death. Through his life he enjoyed grafting grapevines and trees, building farm equipment, amateur radio as N6JAE, fishing, bowling, and visiting with his friends. He was the last survivor of the neighborhood farmer and friends group with Jim Sasaki and Gabe Avedisian. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Patricia in 1983, and wife Gloria in 2014. Marvin is survived by his sister Dorothy Maxwell of Fowler; son Tom (Barbara) of Santa Cruz and daughter Cheryl of Fresno; three granddaughters, Tamara (Lonnie) Glessner of Littleton, CO, Marsha Stollar (Troy Witzel) of Carmichael, CA, and Sara Clark (Lucas) of Santa Cruz; and three great grandchildren, David and Abby Glessner, and Quinn Clark. The family would like to thank the staffs at San Joaquin Gardens and Hinds Hospice for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be made in Marvin's name to: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave, Ste. 101, Fresno, CA 93711, or https://www.hindshospice.org/donate.html. Graveside Services will be held at Washington Colony Cemetery, 7318 S. Elm, Easton on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 am.