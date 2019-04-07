Mary Agnes (1943 - 2019)
Mary Agnes was born on June 13, 1943 and went to be with the Lord March 19, 2019.
She married the love of her life Ronald Wilson in 1963. Together they raised four wonderful daughters.
Mary Agnes held a special place in her heart for children and worked at Campus Bible Church for many years in the nursery.
Mary Agnes is proceeded in death by her husband of 43 years, a son Ronald Christopher Wilson, parents Joe and Margaret Mary Souza, sisters Margaret Mary McIntire and Caroline Sigona and a brother Joe Souza Jr.
She is survived by Machelle Mackaben, Renae Frausto, Rhonda Wilson, Jeanette and her husband Jay Rueckert, her brother Fred Souza, and sister Rosemarie Williams.
She was blessed with seven grandchildren Rebecca, Jordan, Joscelyn, Jaidyn, Julia, Jake and Jackson.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 13, at Campus Bible Church on Fountain Way at 11:00 am
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 7, 2019
