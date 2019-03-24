Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Hoernicke. View Sign

Born in Oregon City 103 years ago, Mary Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She passed peacefully on March 17. For 70 years, she shared her life with her husband and golfing buddy, Herb, who preceded her in death. Mary Ann loved vacationing at the beach, enjoying a glass of wine, and eating See's candy. She could regularly be seen sitting on her patio at San Joaquin Gardens, going for walks, and playing (and winning) bridge and dominoes. She is remembered with love by her surviving family: daughters, Merryl Lee and Cherryl; son-in-law, Gordon; granddaughter Erin and husband Paul; grandson Garrett; and great grandchildren, Bennett and Delphine. She will be buried at Belmont Memorial in a private family service. Remembrances may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 24, 2019

