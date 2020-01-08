Mary Ann Renna was born in Fresno, CA on December 23, 1941. She was called to the loving embrace of Our Lord on December 27, 2019, a few days after her 78 th birthday. Mary Ann is survived by her brothers Russell Renna and his wife Marilyn, and Tim Renna and his wife Sharyn. She also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, starting with kindergarten and extending through her 23-year career at the County of Fresno. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation for the loving care given Mary Ann by the Sisters of Nazareth House and the wonderful staff. Mary Ann often commented "I love being here", especially on the many days she won at Bingo. She had a well-known soft spot for animals, and candy. Traditional family gatherings were an important part of her life. An avid reader, Mary Ann sped through books, always looking forward to the next good read. Our sweet sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend will be dearly missed. Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, January 13, at St. Anthony Parish, 5770 N. Maroa Ave. The rosary will be recited Sunday, January 12, at 4 p.m. at Nazareth House, 2121 N. Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93703. Remembrances can be sent to Nazareth House.