Mary Balakian was raised on a farm in Reedley, California. Her early education was in Reedley. She graduated from the University of Maryland and from Georgetown University. She taught government classes at both universities. Her career years were spent working at the Pentagon for the United States Government. Working for the Department of Defense, her assignments included cities in Europe and Asia and returning to Washington, D.C. She spent several years in California on special assignment working in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Her retirement years were spent in Fresno and Reedley, California. She was a strong advocate for rural living. The years she spent volunteering for civic and charitable events were very meaningful to her. Family members include Betty, Larry, Stella, Ginger, Kathy, Amber, Clarence, Mick, Angela, Hagop, Alvard, Harry, Stacy, Gavane and Ruben. A family service for Mary Balakian will be held at the Reedley Cemetery on January 6, 2020. Remembrances may be made to the Archbishop Torkom Manoogian Endowment Fund, St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral, 630 Second Avenue, New York, New York, 10016.