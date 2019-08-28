Mary Betty Elizabeth DeBorde (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you. May you find peace..."
    - Cheryle Meeks
  • "Randy and Family, My deepest sympathy to you at this..."
    - Chris & Carolyn Green
  • "So sorry to hear of her loss. She was a special person."
    - Anna Hammond
Service Information
Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel
6920 Destiny Drive
Rocklin, CA
95677
(916)-791-2273
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain View Cemetery
1411 West B Lamont
Fresno, CA
Obituary
Mary 'Betty' Elizabeth DeBorde passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born Mary Elizabeth Duff on March 6, 1940, she was preceded in death by her husband George E. DeBorde. She is survived by her children Sandra King and Randall Langley, her grandchildren Sean, Travis, Nicholas, Jase, and Dylan, as well as 4 great grandchildren. May she sing in the heavens and live forever in our memories. A graveside service will be held August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mountain View Cemetery, 1411 West B Lamont, Fresno, California. In lieu of flowers we have set up a tribute page for The in Mary's name.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 28, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Rocklin, CA   (916) 791-2273
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.