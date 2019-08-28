Mary 'Betty' Elizabeth DeBorde passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born Mary Elizabeth Duff on March 6, 1940, she was preceded in death by her husband George E. DeBorde. She is survived by her children Sandra King and Randall Langley, her grandchildren Sean, Travis, Nicholas, Jase, and Dylan, as well as 4 great grandchildren. May she sing in the heavens and live forever in our memories. A graveside service will be held August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mountain View Cemetery, 1411 West B Lamont, Fresno, California. In lieu of flowers we have set up a tribute page for The in Mary's name.