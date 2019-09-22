Mary met the love of her life Frank J. Dias and they were married for 45 years until his untimely death at the age 67, in 1986. Mary, in addition to her dedication to family, filled her life working for a time as a Dental and Medical assistant for Doctors Robert Montgomery D.D.S.. Victor Tahan M.D., and later in retail sales. In the late 1980's she moved to the central coast of California, living for a time in Seal Beach, Carmel, and Cambria to be near family members. She was a familiar face at Mission San Carlos in Carmel and was loved by many. In addition to her parents, and husband, Mary was preceded in death by brothers John Dias, Manuel Dias and by her sister Lyda Mendes. She is the beloved mother of Alfred Dias and his wife Eileen of Fresno and Arlene Steffensen and her husband Dwight of Cambria, CA. She is beloved "GiGi" to her grandchildren, Jon Eric Steffensen D.D.S., and his wife Teri, Lisa Nishikian and her husband Brad, and Tami Dias and Staci Dias, and to her great-grandchildren, Jordan, Justin, Jack, Cooper, Hudson, and Harper. Also surviving Mary is her sister-in-law Aldina Lehman and by several nieces and nephews. Recitation of the Rosary will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church of Fresno, Funeral Mass will follow at 10 AM. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Valley Children's Hospital, 9300 Valley Children's Place, Madera, and CA. 93636. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 22, 2019