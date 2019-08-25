Mary Elaine Wadsworth died on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Corralitos, California at the age of 66.

Elaine was born on May 17, 1953 in Fresno, CA to Louie and Tina Luccardo. She graduated from Queen of the Valley Academy in 1971. After high school, she attended California State University, Fresno where she obtained both her B.S. and M.S. degree and became a Registered Dietitian. She worked as a Registered Dietitian for nearly forty years in a variety of roles which included clinical and renal dietetics, consulting, and establishing nutrition programs.

She and her husband, Rich, enjoyed various outdoor activities in their 35 years of marriage such as backpacking, hiking, cycling and running. She also had a passion for horses and competed in reining and reined cow horse events.

She was preceded in death by her father, Louie Luccardo. She is survived by her husband, Richard Wadsworth; mother, Tina Luccardo; brother, Jerry Luccardo; sister, Kathy Ghioldi and her husband, Robert; niece, Alyssa Ghioldi and her husband, Davide Corradini; along with step-children and grandchildren.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on August 29, 2019 at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Fresno.