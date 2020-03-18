Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Bedrosian Perch. View Sign Service Information YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME 1002 T ST Fresno , CA 93721-1418 (559)-237-4147 Viewing 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME 1002 T ST Fresno , CA 93721-1418 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Ararat Armenian Cemetery 1925 West Belmont View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary was born in Fresno, California to Beatrice Onan Bedrosian and Harry Avedis Bedrosian on May 7, 1920. She is the oldest of five siblings-Mary, Nevart, Peter, George, and Johnny. She grew up on the family farm in West Fresno. Their home was filled with laughter, food, music and lots of family and friends. Saturday nights were Kheyma and Lamb Chop night and lots of singing. Sunday afternoons were weekly gatherings of neighbors and family happily enjoying her Grandpa playing the Zurna, with family joining in ethnic music. Mary attended Fresno Colony Elementary School and Washington Union High School. She was very involved in high school clubs and activities, including playing the piano, Bass, and Tuba in the Marching Band. Mary graduated from Washington Union High School. She was introduced to her future husband Jivon John Perch, they married on August 24, 1940, at Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church. They were blessed with two children Basil and Melene. Mary had an active life with her young children. She was a den mother for Boy Scouts and a Brownie troop leader. She was involved with the Winchell PTA. She made lifelong friends and continued friendships and lunching with the Winchell ladies well into her nineties. Mary was PTA president at Sequoia Junior High and continued with PTA at Roosevelt High School. Mary and her husband Jivon enjoyed weekly card playing Tripoly with dear friends. Later Mary enjoyed playing cards with her sister and sisters in law and dear aunt. She became a regular at the Peppermill, table 20 was always reserved for her. She spent many happy lunches with dear girlfriends. Mary believed in community participation. She was an active member of the Eastern Star Masonic Order, following her husband in their Masonic life. She participated and guided her children in De Molay and Jobs Daughters. Mary was active in The Daughters of the Nile and held many positions. Her Masonic Life lead to organizing, leading, and preparing food for monthly Stated Meeting dinners for Las Palmas Masonic Lodge for nearly fifty years. She gave of herself and loved all the people she worked with. She was president of the Las Palmas Dates. She enjoyed keeping fit, active, eating right, and taking care of her skin. She and Jivon took dancing lessons. She liked to jump rope and loved the Estée Lauder counter at Macy's. Even though Mary was the oldest of five children, she was the last remaining member of her family. Mary is survived by two children, seven grandchildren, and twenty great grandchildren. Basil and Kathy Perch, Tiffany and Daniel Wainwright, Michell, Nicholas, Ashley and BJ. Dedi and Bryan Somavia, Sydney and Shelby. BJ and Megan Perch, Jacob, Alex, Tyler and Kylie. Melene and Jack Ouzounian, Darlene and Mike Chardukian, Lauren, Marina and Jonathan. Jacqueline and Philip Bogosian, and Jillian. Mary Lyn and Mark Topoozian, Mark, Mary, Macyn and Mallory. Melissa and Greg Crowley, Jack and Dylan. Sister-in-law Rose Bedrosian, many nieces and nephews, and cousins. Thank you to the nursing staff, CNA's, and housekeeping staff at the California Armenian Home and the loving services at Horizon Hospice for taking such good care of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother Mary. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to Bright Horizon Hospice, St. Paul Armenian Church and the California Armenian Home. Viewing and visitation will be on Friday, March 20, 5:00-8:00 pm at Yost and Webb Funeral Home-1002 T Street, Graveside Service at Ararat Armenian Cemetery-1925 West Belmont, will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:00pm. Mary was born in Fresno, California to Beatrice Onan Bedrosian and Harry Avedis Bedrosian on May 7, 1920. She is the oldest of five siblings-Mary, Nevart, Peter, George, and Johnny. She grew up on the family farm in West Fresno. Their home was filled with laughter, food, music and lots of family and friends. Saturday nights were Kheyma and Lamb Chop night and lots of singing. Sunday afternoons were weekly gatherings of neighbors and family happily enjoying her Grandpa playing the Zurna, with family joining in ethnic music. Mary attended Fresno Colony Elementary School and Washington Union High School. She was very involved in high school clubs and activities, including playing the piano, Bass, and Tuba in the Marching Band. Mary graduated from Washington Union High School. She was introduced to her future husband Jivon John Perch, they married on August 24, 1940, at Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church. They were blessed with two children Basil and Melene. Mary had an active life with her young children. She was a den mother for Boy Scouts and a Brownie troop leader. She was involved with the Winchell PTA. She made lifelong friends and continued friendships and lunching with the Winchell ladies well into her nineties. Mary was PTA president at Sequoia Junior High and continued with PTA at Roosevelt High School. Mary and her husband Jivon enjoyed weekly card playing Tripoly with dear friends. Later Mary enjoyed playing cards with her sister and sisters in law and dear aunt. She became a regular at the Peppermill, table 20 was always reserved for her. She spent many happy lunches with dear girlfriends. Mary believed in community participation. She was an active member of the Eastern Star Masonic Order, following her husband in their Masonic life. She participated and guided her children in De Molay and Jobs Daughters. Mary was active in The Daughters of the Nile and held many positions. Her Masonic Life lead to organizing, leading, and preparing food for monthly Stated Meeting dinners for Las Palmas Masonic Lodge for nearly fifty years. She gave of herself and loved all the people she worked with. She was president of the Las Palmas Dates. She enjoyed keeping fit, active, eating right, and taking care of her skin. She and Jivon took dancing lessons. She liked to jump rope and loved the Estée Lauder counter at Macy's. Even though Mary was the oldest of five children, she was the last remaining member of her family. Mary is survived by two children, seven grandchildren, and twenty great grandchildren. Basil and Kathy Perch, Tiffany and Daniel Wainwright, Michell, Nicholas, Ashley and BJ. Dedi and Bryan Somavia, Sydney and Shelby. BJ and Megan Perch, Jacob, Alex, Tyler and Kylie. Melene and Jack Ouzounian, Darlene and Mike Chardukian, Lauren, Marina and Jonathan. Jacqueline and Philip Bogosian, and Jillian. Mary Lyn and Mark Topoozian, Mark, Mary, Macyn and Mallory. Melissa and Greg Crowley, Jack and Dylan. Sister-in-law Rose Bedrosian, many nieces and nephews, and cousins. Thank you to the nursing staff, CNA's, and housekeeping staff at the California Armenian Home and the loving services at Horizon Hospice for taking such good care of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother Mary. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to Bright Horizon Hospice, St. Paul Armenian Church and the California Armenian Home. Viewing and visitation will be on Friday, March 20, 5:00-8:00 pm at Yost and Webb Funeral Home-1002 T Street, Graveside Service at Ararat Armenian Cemetery-1925 West Belmont, will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:00pm. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close