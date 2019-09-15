Mary Ellen passed away on August 4, 2019, close to her family in Oakhurst, CA. Mary Ellen was born, raised, and lived in Fresno. She graduated from Central High School in 1954. Her journey took her on many roads, but those she was most involved with and proud of was her time with The Fresno Community Theatre as a costume designer, the Fresno Giants Baseball, and Fresno Falcons Hockey teams as a booster member and team host to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose (Navarro) Davila, and Raymond Davila, brothers and sister, Alfred Davila, Robert Davila, and Amelia Canales. Mary Ellen is survived by her children, Cathy (Burns) Caldwell (Steve), and Bob Corrales (Greg), grandchildren Brittany Burns, and Jacob Burns (Heather), and her beloved great grandsons Reiner & Everett Burns. She also leaves behind three sisters, Alberta Kilgore, Julia Audelo, and Esther Cooke (Doug), along with cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in her honor at Stephens & Bean Chapel in Fresno, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 15, 2019