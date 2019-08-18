Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ellen Williford passed away August 10, 2019 at the age of 97. Born Mary Ellen Krauter in Bucyrus, Ohio on February 13, 1922, she moved with her family in 1925 to Arvin, California. She attended Bakersfield High School and Bakersfield Community College before transferring to UCLA where she completed her Bachelor's Degree and teaching credential in 1943. Shortly thereafter she returned to Bakersfield and taught in Kern County until 1947. While on vacation with a college roommate to Colombia, South America to visit her friend's parents she accepted a teaching position offered to her during her travels. She informed her parents by telegram that she had signed a contract to teach for a year in Colombia. Mary Ellen extended her international teaching career for two additional years in Quito, Ecuador. After 3 exciting years abroad she returned to Bakersfield where she reconnected with high school classmate John Williford. They married on February 10, 1951. Over the course of 64 years together they worked and raised their family up and down the Central Valley finally settling in Fresno in April 1961. Always the educator, Mary Ellen taught in the Fresno Unified School District for 19 years before retiring in 1983. She was an enthusiastic bridge player playing in both couples and women's groups for over 70 years. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by John in 2014. She was a proud mother of 5 and a loving grandmother of 7. She is survived by her children Lea Williford, Reece and Tina Williford, Bruce and Barbara Williford, Ross and Susan Williford, and Glen Williford; her grandchildren, Sam Williford, Eva Williford, Steven Williford, Wesley Williford, Catherine and Charles Carney, Christian Williford, and Megan Williford. She is also survived by a brother and two sisters. No services will be held. Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 18, 2019

