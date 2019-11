Mary will be greatly missed by her husband of 66 years, Sonny Faoro. She is also survived by her son Dave Faoro and his wife Florence, daughter Elizabeth Allen and her husband Brad, and daughter Diana Sparks and her husband Patrick. Six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Mary Jane Faoro was born Feb. 28, 1933 in Clovis CA, the daughter of Frank and Mary Ciavaglia.