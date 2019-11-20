Guest Book View Sign Service Information WALLIN FUNERAL HOMES 1524 9TH ST Sanger , CA 93657-3125 (559)-875-6555 Graveside service 10:00 AM Sanger Cemetery 568 S. Rainbow Road Sanger , CA View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Northwest Church corner of West and Barstow Avenues Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the age of 91. Highlights of Mary's life include growing up in the country; a career of teaching and tutoring; and joyful love and care for a cadre of children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Known to many as "Grandma Mary" whether or not there was any familial relation, she extended love through her warm smile, ready hugs, written and spoken words of encouragement, generosity and sharing food of any kind. The connections she fostered with those around her were deep and meaningful. She will be sorely missed. Her devotion to God is evident in her love for others; her service in teaching and tutoring; and many years of helping in "5 Days of Fun" at Northwest Church. She seemed to have her "ear to the ground" looking for opportunities to help and serve. It was her desire for all she knew to develop a relationship with Jesus Christ and establish an eternal address. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Alan Fifield in February 1957, grandson, Joel Galanti in 1982, and her husband, James Edward Fifield in 2005. She is survived by her four children, Darrell Fifield and wife, Judy, Laurie Fifield, Leslie Wiens and husband, Loren, and Stephen Fifield and wife, Kathy and their families; sister, Arlyn; and a myriad of relatives and friends. A Graveside Service will be held at Sanger Cemetery, 568 S. Rainbow Road, Sanger, CA 93657 on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM. A Memorial Service will be held at Northwest Church, corner of West and Barstow Avenues in Fresno, on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Remembrances may be made to Northwest Church or World Impact of Fresno, c/o Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, CA 93711. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555 Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 20, 2019

