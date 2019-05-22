Mary Gallo passed away on May 18, at the age of 89. Mary was born in Italy and emigrated to the U.S. in 1948 to join her husband, John Gallo. Mary and John farmed vineyard in the Fresno and Madera area. Mary and John were longtime members of the Italo-American Club in Madera where they enjoyed dinners and dancing, cards and bocce. Mary was very talented; she was a seamstress and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and cooking. She was preceded in death by her husband, John and is survived by her children, Lillian Quaschnick, Edward Gallo and Cynthia Gallo, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. The family asks that remembrances be sent to Hinds Hospice Foundation.
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 22, 2019