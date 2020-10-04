1/1
MARY GONG
Mary Gong was a strong, loving, and generous woman who held her family together for nearly a century. She raised a big beautiful family, traveled the world with friends and nurtured a strong community at home. Four generations of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were welcomed into her home and her heart. Her sense of adventure took her traveling throughout the world, and she shared this love with her family. Mary was born in San Francisco on April 6, 1926. She married Gerald Gong Loh in 1943 and moved to Tulare where they opened a meat market and later the Plaza Palace Grocery store, currently known as Palace Food Depot. She was married for 65 years, raised six children and worked at the store six days a week. Mary and Gerald were among the founders of the Central California Chinese Cultural Center in Visalia. They worked through their retirement to support their community. Mary is survived by her children: Genevieve Cheu of San Rafael, Geralyne Gong and husband Mark Taylor of San Leandro, Steven Gong and wife Jun of Tulare, Terri Larson and husband Tom of Clovis, Geary Gong and wife Kathy of Tulare, Andrew Gong of Tulare. In addition, 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Central California Chinese Cultural Center, 500 Akers Road, Visalia, CA. 93277 or Tulare United Methodist Church,228 W. Kern Ave., Tulare, CA 93274.

Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
October 3, 2020
She was always so pleasant to our Ramirez Family! Heaven has gained an angel!
Our condolences to the Gong Family!
Grace
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
SO VERY SORRY SHE WILL
LIVE ON IN HER
CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN
Tina simmons mekara
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
My Condolences to the Gong Family at such a huge loss, I worked at their store when I was in High School and it was so family oriented. RIP Mary
Kelly Rowe
October 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Roberta Galaviz
Friend
October 3, 2020
I am praying for Mary's family in this trying time. My family were longtime customer at the Palace, and I remember she and Geary well.
Sincerely,
Suzette Hinman Glenn
Suzette Hinman Glenn
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
Sending our love and prayers for your family. Loyal & Brenda Brown
Loyal Brown
Friend
October 3, 2020
Our prayers to the family. We were neighbors for 40 years and she was such a caring and loving person. So many family and friends were always stopping by. It was truly a pleasure to know both her and Gerry.
Bonnie and Bob Anderson
Friend
October 3, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Gong family. My dad used to talk about how nice they were and how they treated their customers since they opened their business. Nothing changed in my experience, and that of our children. R.I.P. Mrs. Gong.
John Delfino
Friend
October 3, 2020
My Sympathies to Genevive, whom I went to school with & the rest of the family of Mrs. Gong. She was definitely a gentle, powerful lady who contributed much to the community. The heavens have another gorgeous angel.
Linda Hutsell-Batista
Friend
October 3, 2020
I send my condolences to Geralyne, a classmate so many years ago.
Steve Cox
October 2, 2020
My condolences to the Gong family. She was a wonderful woman. Prayers that the love people shared for Mary comfort you.
Lana Toste
Coworker
October 2, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the Gong family,
Steve Tindle
October 2, 2020
Good bye for now Mary! A wonderful lady who along with husband Gerald made a wonderful couple and the best people to work for! To their children, my condolences. May she Rest In Peace as she joins Gerald in heaven! May God bless them both!
Ernie Beltran
Coworker
