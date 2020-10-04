Mary Gong was a strong, loving, and generous woman who held her family together for nearly a century. She raised a big beautiful family, traveled the world with friends and nurtured a strong community at home. Four generations of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were welcomed into her home and her heart. Her sense of adventure took her traveling throughout the world, and she shared this love with her family. Mary was born in San Francisco on April 6, 1926. She married Gerald Gong Loh in 1943 and moved to Tulare where they opened a meat market and later the Plaza Palace Grocery store, currently known as Palace Food Depot. She was married for 65 years, raised six children and worked at the store six days a week. Mary and Gerald were among the founders of the Central California Chinese Cultural Center in Visalia. They worked through their retirement to support their community. Mary is survived by her children: Genevieve Cheu of San Rafael, Geralyne Gong and husband Mark Taylor of San Leandro, Steven Gong and wife Jun of Tulare, Terri Larson and husband Tom of Clovis, Geary Gong and wife Kathy of Tulare, Andrew Gong of Tulare. In addition, 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Central California Chinese Cultural Center, 500 Akers Road, Visalia, CA. 93277 or Tulare United Methodist Church,228 W. Kern Ave., Tulare, CA 93274.

