Mary passed away Friday June 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond and son Victor. She is survived by her daughters, Camille, Valerie and Renee, sons Larry, Marty, Ray, his wife Oralia, Richard, his wife Grace, Abel, his wife Lili, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Visitation 11:30am, Rosary 12:30pm Mass 1pm at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church and Burial at Belmont Memorial Park on Friday June 28, 2019.
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 27, 2019