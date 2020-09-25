Mary Hokokian was born in Bettendorf, Iowa on January 4, 1926 and passed away peacefully in Fresno, CA on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Mary was born to the late Harout-Artan and Varken (Barsamian) Stepanian. In 1927, the family moved to a farm in Selma, CA. Mary attended Selma Schools and graduated from Selma High School. She was an excellent cook and would gather her friends to her home for cooking and baking. Sometimes they would bake for hours to make enough to last for a whole year. They made such items as lahmajoon and kufta, and other Armenian Favorites. Mary married Sam Hokokian in 1949. They were blessed with two sons, Paul and John Hokokian. They celebrated their 50 Anniversary before Sam died in 2001. She was a long-time member of Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church and was active in the Ladies Guild. For many years Mary and Sam would oversee the bingo games in the church social hall. She was always there to help with whatever was needed. She was fast and full energy. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Sam and her sister Sue Torgerson. She is survived by her son Paul, his wife Margaret and grandson Alexander; son, John, his wife Vicki, grandson Christopher, and granddaughter Alina. She is also survived by her brother Harvey Stepanian and sister Barbara Stepanian, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ed and Mary Ann Hokokian, her nephews: Stephen Torgerson, Harry and Jeffery Stepanian; and her nieces: Dee Ann Hokokian and Sheri Balakian, and many great nephews and niece. A special thank you is extended to the California Armenian Home Memory Care and Optimal Hospice for their compassionate care. Remembrances may be made to Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura Ave, Fresno, CA 93721 or Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School, 108 N. Villa Ave Clovis, CA 93612. There will be a viewing at Yost & Webb Funeral Home, Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6:00pm. to 7:00pm. Graveside services will be held Friday, September25, 2020 at 11:00am at Ararat Armenian Cemetery, 1925 Belmont Ave Fresno, CA.

