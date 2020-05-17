Mary, a wife, mother, friend, and loving caregiver to so many, passed peacefully on May 7th, 2020. Mary Madeline MacDonell Hooper was born in Marquette, Michigan, April 9, 1937 to Beatrice Estelle St. Onge and Dougald Alexander MacDonell. Her mother's family lived in Alpena, MI, where she was part of an extended family of French-Canadian origin. She lived most of her girlhood in Ionia, Michigan where she attended S.S. Peter and Paul Academy and then Nazareth College Division of Nursing, St. Joseph Hospital in Flint, MI where she earned her Nursing Diploma. She married Gary Hooper, also of Ionia, in 1959. A few days later, they traveled across the country towing a 48-foot travel trailer to Central California. Their first address was "behind the Orange Cove News" where Gary was a linotype operator. Mary worked as a Registered Nurse in Labor and Delivery at Alta Vista Hospital in Dinuba, CA, until the birth of her first child. Gary took employment with The Fresno Bee and they made Fresno their home. She continued in her nursing career part-time while raising her four daughters. Over her fifty year career, she cared for patients at St. Agnes Hospital, Sierra Community Hospital, Bel Haven Convalescent Hospital and Hinds Hospice Home. She was a longtime volunteer at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center where she took pride in showing kindness and providing information. Mary also volunteered in the community when her daughters were younger, including serving as a Girl Scout troop leader, volunteering at Dailey Elementary School carnivals and PTA, and hosting exchange students from Japan and France. There were many family vacations at Pine Mountain Lake, and camping was a big part of the early days when the girls were young. Mary enjoyed many activities with friends, including, a couples wine tasting group, Fresno Joggers Club, Fresno Celtic Society, and The Fresno Women's Chorus. She also enjoyed her quiet time reading a good mystery. Mary knew the value of friendships and cultivated them. She enjoyed keeping conversations light and positive. After Gary retired from The Fresno Bee, they developed and owned Islewood Driving Range. Mary would work the counter and pick up golf balls after working a 12-hour shift at the hospital. She made many friends at the range and enjoyed all her customers. Sleep was never a priority. Mary was a devoted Catholic and inspired by her lifelong faith. The family thanks the wonderful caregivers at Kaiser Permanente, The Vineyards California Armenian Home, and Hinds Hospice. She was preceded in death by her brother Doug (Sandy) MacDonell of Ionia, Michigan. Mary is survived by her husband, Gary Hooper, daughters Linda Rosewood, Ren Ramshaw, Ann Rogers, and Karen St. Onge, and grandson Henry St. Onge. A memorial lunch will be held for family and friends at a date to be determined.

