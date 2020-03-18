Mary was a loving wife, a great mother and well loved by family and friends. She married Fred Hopkins in 1952. Mary was always full of love and quick with a smile. She was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband Fred Hopkins; her son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Sally Hopkins; sister & brother-in-law, Peggy and Junior Evans, brother and sister-in-law, Freddy & Diane Goodman. She has 5 loving grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many friends.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 18, 2020